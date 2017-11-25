Hamilton County sheriff's deputies on scene of wreck on Highway 58

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's office is investigating what caused today's crash on Highway 58.

According to the HCSO, a Saturn View was traveling north on Highway 58 when it was struck on the passenger side by a Ford F-150 that was crossing the highway.

The Saturn View then rolled and ejected the driver.

Life Force transported the injured driver, and that individual's condition is unknown at this time.

The passenger of the Saturn View and the driver of the Ford F-150 were uninjured.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County sheriff's deputies are at the scene of a wreck with injuries.

The crash happened near Highway 58 and Greenwood Rd shortly after 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story.