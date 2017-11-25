Court delay for Bradley Co Sheriff charged with forged titles

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - A court hearing for a Tennessee sheriff indicted on 12 felony charges of holding vehicle titles that had been forged or altered has been delayed until next month.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the hearing to set a trial date for Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson had been scheduled for Monday. It has been reset for Dec. 21.

Watson allegedly bought 11 used police vehicles at government auctions out of state to sell in Tennessee, where the maximum he could sell without an auto dealer's license was five.

Watson has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, James F. Logan Jr., argues the state hasn't offered any evidence that the sheriff violated state law and has challenged the constitutionality of the state law under which Watson is charged.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.