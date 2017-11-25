Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree program

It’s the season of giving, but many people have been giving a lot over the past few months after natural disasters hit many areas across the United States. Now, the Salvation Army is working to help families right here in the Chattanooga area for Christmas with its annual Angel Tree program.

The holiday season is in full swing and many people are getting in their Christmas shopping and helping others while they're at it.

Four-year-old Cole Ziegler and his family just wrapped up one of their traditions, buying gifts for a child on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree.

Ask him why he did it, and Cole is quick to tell you, “that was the right thing.”

The Salvation Army is hoping to help nearly 5,000 children and seniors this year. That's roughly 400 more people than last year, and it's all done with help from the community.

"It does make a difference in the lives of this entire community," said Major Robert Lyle with the Salvation Army.

Many of the lists are simple: clothing, bed sets, kitchenware and, of course, some toys.

Major Lyle still helps, because he remembers when a simple ball, a gift from the Salvation Army, made a difference in his life many years ago.

"Over the last 41 years I’ve been able to do this to be able to give back as well," explained Lyle.

There are still a couple hundred names on the tree that need gifts.

Major Lyle said they aren't worried about donor fatigue because the people in Chattanooga always come through.

"Need knows no season," said Lyle, “This community can help families that may be going through some tough times or some families who just struggle regularly with a good Christmas."

If you'd like to help with the angel trees fundraiser, you can donate until December 3rd. Trees are at the Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall.