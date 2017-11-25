East Ridge shooting suspect at large

East Ridge Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:00 pm on Edwin Lane.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

East Ridge Police recovered several shell casings at the scene.

Stan Allen, East Ridge Assistant Police Chief, said that they do not believe the shooting is gang-related, but that it could possibly have to do with drugs.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about last night's incident can contact ERPD at 423.622.1625 or leave a confidential tip at 423.867.0016.