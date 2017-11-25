Universities revoke journalism awards given to Charlie Rose

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

L.L. Bean says it's in the midst of another record breaking year of sales for its iconic 'duck boot'.

Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in an attack on juveniles outside a liquor store had stepped out of the store with his father after the shooting had started and was struck by a stray bullet.

A Fortune 500 chemical company with a pollution problem in North Carolina is staying all but silent about industrial discharges found in well and treated water for hundreds of thousands of people.

Police want to talk to teenager who was detained at the Canadian border after his grandmother was found dead.

A gun control group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords wants to shut down two websites that sell parts and machines to help make untraceable homemade firearms known as "ghost guns.".

The Islamic State is targeting Western recruits _ especially recent Muslim converts _ with videos that follow a screenwriter's standard blueprint for heroic storytelling.

A Texas woman is accused of sending homemade bombs in 2016 to then-President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott that prosecutors say could have maimed or killed.

Arizona State University is revoking an award bestowed on journalist Charlie Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women.

Stiltsville stood up to Hurricane Irma, to the surprise of the Miami landmark's caretakers.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

PHOENIX (AP) - Charlie Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and whose program was canceled by PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women, had accolades from two universities rescinded Friday.

Panels at both Arizona State University and the University of Kansas met this week and coincidentally came to the same decision on the same day.

Arizona's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication gave Rose an award for journalism excellence in 2015. But the actions reported about Rose were too "egregious" to ignore, according to Dean Christopher Callahan.

"The actions victimized young women much like those who make up the overwhelming majority of Cronkite students - young women who deserve to enter workplaces that reward them for their hard work, intelligence and creativity and where they do not have to fear for their safety or dignity," Callahan said in a statement.

Callahan said the action was mostly symbolic. But he hoped it would send a message that sexual misconduct would not be tolerated. The award has never been revoked since it was created in 1984. Past recipients include Bob Woodward, Diane Sawyer and Christiane Amanpour.

The William Allen White Foundation, which supports journalism education at the University of Kansas, presented Rose an award last spring. The National Citation award has been bestowed on a journalist annually since 1950. Other recipients include Bob Woodward and Gwen Ifill.

After the allegations against Rose surfaced, the foundation's board of trustees voted to revoke the honor. In a news release, officials said Rose "does not exemplify the ideals of this award."

Eight women who worked for or wanted to work for Rose told the Washington Post Monday that the veteran newsman groped them, openly walked around nude or said sexually inappropriate things on the job.

The fallout for Rose was swift. After initially suspending him, CBS News fired Rose from its morning show Tuesday. Three women at the network have since come forward with complaints with two saying he grabbed them inappropriately.

PBS, which broadcasts his eponymous interview program, cut ties with Rose.

In a statement earlier this week, Rose apologized for his actions and said he was "deeply embarrassed."

