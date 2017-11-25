Tyner to join Notre Dame in Cookeville and other HS Playoff Scores

On Friday Tyner became the second local team to punch a ticket to the state championship in Cookeville. The Rams will join Notre Dame there next week. All of Friday's scores are listed below.

We'll be in Cookeville following both our local teams as they play for state championships next week.



TSSAA SEMIFNALS:

1A) South Pittsburg 21, Greenback 31

2A) Tyner 16, Rockwood 10 (Tyner to play Union City for 2A Title Fri. Dec 1 at 12PM ET in Cookeville)

3A) Red Bank 0, Alcoa 34

DIIAA) Notre Dame to play Lausanne for State Title Sat. Dec 2. at 4:00PM ET in Cookeville

GHSA QUARTERFINALS:

3A) Calhoun 31, Liberty Co. 7 (Calhoun to play AT Cedar Grove in Semifinal Fri. Dec. 1 at 7:30PM ET)

NORTH CAROLINA QUARTERFINALS:

1AA) Murphy 49, East Surry 27 (Murphy to play Mount Airy in Semifinal Fri. Dec. 1)

ALABAMA QUARTERFINALS:

2A) Fyffe 28, Surrigent 35