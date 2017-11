Photo of James "Frank" Franklin Gray courtesy of Hamilton Co. EMS.

A search for a missing man is underway in Harrison Friday night.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says 73-year-old James "Frank" Franklin Gray was last seen Friday between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Snow Hill Road.

Gray was wearing jeans with a gray and blue flannel shirt.

Gray's wife told police that her husband takes walks on a regular basis and always comes home.

If you have seen Mr. Gray or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (423)622-0022.

