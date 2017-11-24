Rams' brotherhood puts state championship within reach

It's been twenty years since Tyner's last state championship appearance. Now the Rams are just one win away from making it back to the title game.

The Rams have arguably one of their most all-around talented rosters in years, but it's their tireless work ethic, and their love for each other that drives them to go all the way.

"To win state, to win that ring, it means everything to get that ring on us" says all-state lineman Tracey Justice. "We're so determined to chase the ring and go to state because in the beginning a lot of people didn't think we could make it this far. So we just wanted to prove them wrong and have that drive where we forget what they say and do what we do best."

"Practice in the beginning of the season was very intense, pretty hard" recalls senior quarterback Jaylen Bowens. "Now, things are still hard. We can't just let up and give up now. We have to keep working hard and keep on doing what we have to do to win."

After losing the first two games of the season, the Rams found a way to come together, and have now won the last eleven straight.

"As the season grew we matured and bonded a lot better with each other" says Coach Turner. "We got a lot more confidence in each other and we got some more experience on each other that's helping us rest some people and that makes a big difference."

The Rams believe their brotherhood has been the difference this season, but it goes beyond just the players. Part of their daily motivation is for Coach T, a want and a need to be the best players and young men they can be.

"We love his coaching, we love him" says Tracey. "We love to be around him. He's funny. He's like the best father we've ever had."

"It's mutual" says Coach Turner. "I mean, I love them and they love me, and we have a lot of respect for each other and I think that goes a long ways."

The Rams kickoff against Rockwood on the road Friday night at 7pm ET.