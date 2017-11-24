Forgotten Child Fund gears up for Christmas season

Despite a summer setback, organizers with the Forgotten Child Fund said they're back on track for this Christmas season.

Police arrested a man who they say admitted to stealing copper from air conditioning units from the charity's warehouse.

During the summer months, organizers said they were delayed from stocking up and organizing items.

They plan to hand out more than $750,000 worth of toys. It's all possible with the help from the Chattanooga community.

"Our goal is no child forgotten at Christmas," Clay Ingle with the Forgotten Child Fund said.

For decades, the Forgotten Child Fund has done just that. It started when two police officers responded to a call and saw some children with nothing for the holiday.

Today, the organization gives gifts to thousands of kids in the Tennessee Valley. This is Clay Ingle's seventh year with the charity.

"It lets the people that need the help that somebody out there cares," Ingle said.

That help extended to 10,700 children last year. They're expecting the need to be the same or more this year.

Inside the charity's warehouse, it's full of dolls, teddy bears, and books. They are in need of gifts for kids who are twelve to sixteen years old.

Ingle explains one donation could make a meaningful impact.

"It's important that a child wake up and have something under that Christmas tree and like I say, it could change a life," Ingle said.

Organizers have already started putting together boxes with around five to seven gifts inside.

Families needing help can apply for assistance at the Forgotten Child Fund's Application Center.

WHAT TO BRING WHEN YOU APPLY:

Social Security card of parent and children.

Photo I.D.

Proof of guardianship if not the parent.

Toy donations are accepted at any Chattanooga Fire Station and any Hamilton County EMS station.

For more information on how to help, click here.