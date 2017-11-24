Local businesses hopeful for holiday shoppers

It's a busy weekend for stores across the country as shoppers search for the best deals this Black Friday, and then again for Small Business Saturday.

Tina Harrison, owner of Blue Skies of Chattanooga, said this weekend is one of the most important to keep local businesses alive. Harrison said at least half of her annual sales happen during the holiday season.

Valery Levitt and her best friend decided to jump in on the holiday shopping this year, but they are keeping their money local.

"This is stuff you can't find just everywhere," Levitt explained.

Harrison said it is people like Levitt who keep her business thriving, especially during this busy shopping weekend. Harrison explained this weekend the store will have a crowd roughly six times larger than usual.

"Christmas shopping; holiday shopping is vital to our success," urged Harrison.

Levitt said she likes to shop local because it helps the local economy.

"I know that it's helping out people in the community instead of some CEO somewhere else," urged Levitt.

Some people even traveled to Chattanooga to check out the local shops.

"Just decided to come up for the holidays," Lindsay Hurd explained, “We're gonna just go shopping around here."

Hurd and her family traveled from Atlanta to check out the local shops.

Many of the stores are running deals on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to get people in the door.

Store owners and shoppers said there is one big thing that sets local business apart from big box stores, the experience.

"I feel like they really get to know you and it's more like a personal shopping experience," said Hurd.

"It’s totally about the experience, actually,” Harrison agreed, “I mean, again, we know the names of so many of our customers and they know our names."