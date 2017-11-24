Police: Georgia boy shot while playing with gun with teen

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old Georgia boy was shot in the leg while he and a teenager were playing with a gun.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says police didn't learn of the incident until later Wednesday as the boy tried to hide the matter from his parents.

The statement said deputies learned the boy and a 15-year-old had been playing with a gun "at an unknown location" around eight hours after the shooting.

The wound is not thought to be life-threatening. The 15-year-old has been arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

