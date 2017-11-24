Black Friday deals lure customers in and off online shopping

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is here, 69% of Americans, or 164 million people, are planning to shop during the Thanksgiving Weekend. However, new numbers show that more people are turning to online deals and Cyber Monday.

Across the country, one in four malls is expected to close in the next five years. It’s why brick and mortar stores are trying to compete and looking for new ways to get people off their sofas and into stores.

“Oh it's crazy because, I mean people were trampling each other as soon as they opened the doors,” said Kasey Dalton.

The Black Friday frenzy didn't disappoint, long lines wrapped around the common area at Hamilton Place Mall. Some people skipped their meals and went straight for the deals. Shoppers like Kasey Dalton and her cousin Savannah Holcomb were up early and one of the first in line.

"The National Retail Federation actually saying we're going to see an increase of up to four percent in sales this year. Our average shopper is predicted to spend about $728 this holiday season," said Kim Lyons with Hamilton Place Mall.

However, shoppers are also going to Amazon, the online retail giant is expected to bring in half of the sales growth this year. It’s why brick and mortar stores are using new tools to recruit people in.

Bare Minerals is a makeup store on the second level of the mall, they do sell product online, however, Assistant Store Manager, Lindsay Cooksey said they offer more in store.

"You're not getting that personal experience, you can't get shade matched, you can't really ask those hands on questions and you just get a little extra TLC,” Cooksey said.

It's those experiences you can't get behind a keyboard when shopping online. It’s why customers shopping on Black Friday were up early to brave the madness in stores.

"If I have a favorite pair of jeans I like to try it on and see if I like it on, not online,” Holcomb said.

The battle to get people into physical stores is good news for consumers. This means, deeper discounts, and in-store only deals.

Experts say don't be fooled by the excitement of Black Friday. Some of the best deals are actually after this day between now and Christmas. So keep that in mind when shopping.

Hamilton place mall place says the good news is that more retailers want to come to Chattanooga.

H&M and Old Chicago recently opened, and Rodizio Grill will open soon.