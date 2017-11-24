Creative ways to use your Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving may be over, but now your fridge is probably full of leftovers.

Thanksgiving leftovers are delicious simply warmed up. It can be fun to get creative with them, though.

Antonio Tate, owner of Party Bites Catering in Chattanooga, suggests using your dressing to create a unique turkey sandwich.

"Instead of using bread, slice the dressing into slices, and toast each side like bread, and add your turkey," Tate said.

In terms of topping off the sandwich, Tate uses a cranberry mayonnaise.

"I definitely do mayo and cranberry and maybe a dash of Dijon or regular mustard. Four parts mayo to one part cranberry," Tate said.

If sandwiches aren't your thing, you could make a turkey soup instead.

"[For] turkey soup, add some noodles to the broth and use a green vegetable, like greens or spinach for the soup," Tate said.