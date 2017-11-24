Food City is gearing up for their annual "Pet Hunger Drive"

Food City is preparing to launch their annual "Pet Hunger Drive."

Starting November 29th, customers will have the opportunity to purchase pre-packaged pet food bags for $10 to deposit in special collection bins.

Local animal shelters will receive all of the food collected.

Shoppers who use their Food City "ValuCard" when purchasing their donation will be entered to win a $500 contribution to their favorite local shelter.

“Our local animal shelters are dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation and adoptive placement for abused and abandoned animals. Food City is excited to partner with our valued customers to provide area shelters with much needed food supplies to help meet the needs of the animals in their care,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The company raised over $90,000 in last year's campaign.

The "Pet Hunger Drive" will run through January 2, 2018.