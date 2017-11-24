Cheer at the Pier means Christmas is near

Cheer at the Pier will light up the Chattanooga sky tonight.

The lighted boat parade and firework spectacular will help open up the Christmas season.

Weekly Fig, Erwin Marine Riverfront and The Southern Belle are hosting this Friday evening event that begins at 5:00 pm at Ross's Landing.

The event will include a variety of local vendors, crafters, food trucks and Christmas tree and wreath sales.

Santa will also be on hand for the festivities.

"We saw an opportunity to help support our 'Buy Local' scene while enhancing the overall Holiday experience for attendees. Since we have existing relationships with all-things-local, it just made good sense and we're eager to help," Weekly Fig Co-Founder Anju Wilson said.

The festivities are free and open to the public.