The Latest: State news says 85 killed in Egypt mosque attack

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

Scandals chase away some customers from Uber, but service keeps others hanging on.

Scandals chase away some customers from Uber, but service keeps others hanging on.

Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.

Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

George Avakian, a Russian-born jazz scholar and architect of the American music industry who produced essential recordings by Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and other stars has died at age 98.

George Avakian, a Russian-born jazz scholar and architect of the American music industry who produced essential recordings by Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis and other stars has died at age 98.

Officials say a South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law have drowned in an apparent kayaking accident at the Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

Officials say a South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law have drowned in an apparent kayaking accident at the Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

A Texas family is readjusting its annual Thanksgiving feast as the home where it's normally been prepared undergoes renovations following Hurricane Harvey.

A Texas family is readjusting its annual Thanksgiving feast as the home where it's normally been prepared undergoes renovations following Hurricane Harvey.

New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.

Massachusetts museum restores longest painting in North America, 'Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World,' so it can share the story of American whaling with the public.

Massachusetts museum restores longest painting in North America, 'Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage Round the World,' so it can share the story of American whaling with the public.

A person with knowledge of the deal says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges and face at least 25 years in prison.

A person with knowledge of the deal says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges and face at least 25 years in prison.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

Retailers kick off holiday shopping season with an eye toward wooing shoppers away from rivals.

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) - The Latest on mosque attack in Egypt (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Egyptian state news agency MENA reports that 85 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

Citing official sources, MENA said 80 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish.

Earlier, officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

___

2:30 p.m.

Egyptian state news agency MENA reports that 54 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

Citing official sources, MENA said 75 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

Earlier, officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

___

1:50 p.m.

Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in the volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.

The three police officers say the extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

They say men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshipers during Friday prayers.

Victims are being transferred to local hospitals, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.