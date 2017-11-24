A warming Black Friday

Good Friday. Bundle up this morning as you head out to clean out the stores. We are in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Later this afternoon, however, we will have a nice warm up climbing into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday we will start with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a sprinkle (10%). Temps in the morning will be milder in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will be in the low 60s during the afternoon as skies clear out.

Sunday will be a little bit cooler with sunshine and temps ranging from 37 in the morning 59 in the afternoon.

Next week will start tolerably cool and dry with mornings in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the low 60s.

David Karnes

FRIDAY