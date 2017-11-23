Four Charged with Illegal Importation of Deer Carcasses from a CWD Positive State

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officers have filed charges on four hunters who illegally imported white-tailed deer carcasses from a state with the confirmed presence of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)...More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes on November 28th and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March...More
According to TWRA, the number of deer killed by hunters is down. Four years ago hunters tagged 168,000. Two years ago there were nearly 165,000 tagged, and last year 163,000 were tagged.More
