Report: Lane Kiffin would like to be Tennessee’s head coach again

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
According to ESPN's Chris Low, Lane Kiffin isn't against making a return to Rocky Top. 

Kiffin is currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic University, but let's be honest, he's not going to stay there for very long.

Low spent a week in Boca Raton shadowing Kiffin, and believes that he would be open to a reunion with Tennessee. Low told the Orange and White radio show in Knoxville that “Lane is definitely on board if Tennessee gives him a call."

As we all know, Kiffin spent one season as Tennessee’s head coach back in 2009 before escaping in the middle of the night to return to USC. So Big Orange fans might still be bitter about the abrupt break-up. 

