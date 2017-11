The holiday season is officially here.

Thieves consider this to be the perfect time for stealing.

The CPD is reporting that as of Halloween, car thefts and break-ins for this year had already surpassed the number of reported incidents from 2016.

The Chattanooga Police Department is encouraging everyone to "Lock It, Hide It or Hold It." Make sure you lock your vehicle and hide any item that would be of interest to a thief.