If you plan on taking a leisurely stroll to burn off your Thanksgiving meal, think again!

According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes about 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving.

That means a 180 pound adult would have to walk for nine hours to burn off that one meal!

If you pick up the pace and run, it would take about five hours or it would take four and a half hours of jumping rope!

Definitely some food for thought before heading back for seconds!