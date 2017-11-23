Insects and food storage problems continue to plague some restaurants

As many of us were shopping and preparing for Thanksgiving, restaurant inspectors were out making sure that our local eateries were keeping things clean and tidy.

This week, Las Margaritas at 1101 Hixson Pike scored a 76, for reasons including manager lacking control over several food safety risk factors, raw foods stored incorrectly and above ready-to-eat foods, cooked food left uncovered in walk-in cooler, cup used as sugar scoop, cell phones sitting on food prep tables, no date marking on cooked foods being stored. Corrected to 95.

At the China King at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., inspectors gave a 79 for dead insects observed, shelving in poor repair, facilities in poor repair, ice scoop stored in an ice machine, no date marking observed.

Blue Ribbon Cafe at 9705 Dayton Pike earned an 83 for frozen deli meats thawing in standing warm water, dented can of fruit on shelf, paper bag of flour on floor, shelves dirty in walk-in cooler, vents dirty. Corrected to 93.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

85 New China Buffet & Grill 3450 Cummings Highway

87 Waffle House 2024 E. 23rd Street

88 Sonic 6915 Shallowford Road

92 Sarku 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

93 Captain D's 1693 E. 23rd Street

93 CiCi's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road

94 Cracker Barrel 1460 N. Mack Smith Road

95 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike

96 Primo 1100 Hixson Pike

96 All American Grilled Delivery 3507 Ringgold Road

96 Rembrandts Coffee House 204 High Street

96 Zaxby's 5013 Hixson Pike

97 The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd.

97 Karl's Family Restaurant 5100 Hixson Pike

97 Logan's Roadhouse 504 Northgate

98 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Cashew 149 River Street

98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street

98 The Big Chill and Grill 103 Cherokee Blvd.

98 Waffle House 6513 Ringgold Road

99 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike

99 Steamboat 5950 Shallowford Road

100 Cross Roads Cafe 4311 Austin Avenue

100 Wendy's 9362 Dayton Pike

100 Taco Bell 5439 Highway 153

Hamilton County schools

99 St. Peter's Episcopal 848 Ashland Terrace

99 Berean Academy 441 Berean Lane

100 Bright School 1950 Hixson Pike

Hamilton County hotels

97 HomeTown Inn 222 W. Sequoyah Access Rd.

Catoosa

95 Krystal Alabama Highway

Murray

94 Adco Motel 321 N Third Ave

100 Big V Restaurant 716 N Third Avenue

98 Budget Inn 1279 Highway 411 S

98 Key West Inn 501 G.I. Maddox Pkwy

98 Super 8 613 S Third Ave

Walker

87 Pigeon Mountain Country Store Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads

Whitfield