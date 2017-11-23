Insects and food storage problems continue to plague some restaurants

As many of us were shopping and preparing for Thanksgiving, restaurant inspectors were out making sure that our local eateries were keeping things clean and tidy.
This week, Las Margaritas at 1101 Hixson Pike scored a 76, for reasons including manager lacking control over several food safety risk factors, raw foods stored incorrectly and above ready-to-eat foods, cooked food left uncovered in walk-in cooler, cup used as sugar scoop, cell phones sitting on food prep tables, no date marking on cooked foods being stored. Corrected to 95.
At the China King at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., inspectors gave a 79 for dead insects observed, shelving in poor repair, facilities in poor repair, ice scoop stored in an ice machine, no date marking observed.
Blue Ribbon Cafe at 9705 Dayton Pike earned an 83 for frozen deli meats thawing in standing warm water, dented can of fruit on shelf, paper bag of flour on floor, shelves dirty in walk-in cooler, vents dirty. Corrected to 93.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 85 New China Buffet & Grill 3450 Cummings Highway
- 87 Waffle House 2024 E. 23rd Street
- 88 Sonic 6915 Shallowford Road
- 92 Sarku 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 93 Captain D's 1693 E. 23rd Street
- 93 CiCi's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road
- 94 Cracker Barrel 1460 N. Mack Smith Road
- 95 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike
- 96 Primo 1100 Hixson Pike
- 96 All American Grilled Delivery 3507 Ringgold Road
- 96 Rembrandts Coffee House 204 High Street
- 96 Zaxby's 5013 Hixson Pike
- 97 The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd.
- 97 Karl's Family Restaurant 5100 Hixson Pike
- 97 Logan's Roadhouse 504 Northgate
- 98 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 98 Cashew 149 River Street
- 98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street
- 98 The Big Chill and Grill 103 Cherokee Blvd.
- 98 Waffle House 6513 Ringgold Road
- 99 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike
- 99 Steamboat 5950 Shallowford Road
- 100 Cross Roads Cafe 4311 Austin Avenue
- 100 Wendy's 9362 Dayton Pike
- 100 Taco Bell 5439 Highway 153
Hamilton County schools
- 99 St. Peter's Episcopal 848 Ashland Terrace
- 99 Berean Academy 441 Berean Lane
- 100 Bright School 1950 Hixson Pike
Hamilton County hotels
- 97 HomeTown Inn 222 W. Sequoyah Access Rd.
Catoosa
- 95 Krystal Alabama Highway
Murray
- 94 Adco Motel 321 N Third Ave
- 100 Big V Restaurant 716 N Third Avenue
- 98 Budget Inn 1279 Highway 411 S
- 98 Key West Inn 501 G.I. Maddox Pkwy
- 98 Super 8 613 S Third Ave
Walker
- 87 Pigeon Mountain Country Store Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads
Whitfield
- 94 Burger Den 2620 Chattanooga Rd.
- 90 Engine Room of Dalton 1525 Waring Rd
- 95 Logan's Roadhouse 811 Walnut Square Blvd
- 87 Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 101 Cottonwood Mill Rd
- 94 McDonald's 2531 E Walnut Ave
- 97 McDonald's 1523 W Walnut Ave
- 96 Tijuana's 2 Mexican Restaurant 2311 Chattanooga Rd
- 94 Waffle House 1527 W Walnut Ave