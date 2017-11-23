House fire injuries firefighter, claims two dogs and cat

Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 1655 Hattie Lane. Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer said the first arriving firefighters encountered a heavy volume of fire on the front porch and living room area of the house. It took five fire companies 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital, where they will be treated and released for minor injuries. The owner said two dogs and a cat were lost in the fire. She stated, "she smelled a weird odor while awakening from resting. She investigated the odor, to find the front door and living room area well involved with fire. She tried to gather her pets, but due to the fast growth of the fire, she immediately exited the house through her bedroom window", she said. She was not injured and was the only person living in the house at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.