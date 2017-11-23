A cool and dry Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! It is a cold start with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be sunny all day, and it will remain cool with temps climbing to the mid-50s this afternoon. This evening, temps will quickly drop through the 40s.

For your shopping Black Friday we will start cold in the mid-30s, but warm nicely to a high of 61 with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday we will see a front moving through. Ahead of the front it will be somewhat cloudy Saturday morning. There is a VERY slight chance for a sprinkle, but the chance is only 20%. Temps will be in the low 40s. Saturday afternoon we will clear out and temps will be mild in the low 60s.

Sunday looks good with mostly sunny skies and temps ranging from 40 in the morning to 58 in the afternoon.

THURSDAY