Need a good holiday pie recipe? Dolly Parton has posted her recipe for walnut pie.

If y'all are looking for a special dessert for your table, here's one that's always on my table at Thanksgiving and Christmas! pic.twitter.com/vfQ346xpZ8 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 21, 2017

She says it's one that is always on her holiday table. Serve with a "Dolly-up" of whipped cream. Let us know if you try it how it turns out.