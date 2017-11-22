Thanksgiving traveler: "Don't be in too much of a hurry. You'll get there.”

The interstates were jammed packed with drivers making their way to their Thanksgiving destinations on Wednesday.

According to AAA, 51-million people were expected to travel and nearly nine out of 10 are driving.

Channel 3 spoke with one of those drivers who says his family hits the road every year for the holiday.

Cullen, who did not want to reveal his last name, is among the millions of people behind the wheel the day before Thanksgiving.

His family of five is visiting family in Lenoir City. It's normally a three hour drive from their home in Atlanta.

“Today, it's been really good,” Cullen says. “The travel has been light and we made very good time."

Cullen says keeping his children entertained helps the ride go smoothly.

“They have Kindles and my oldest has her own cellphone, so they're playing games and that keeps them occupied,” Cullen says. “So, it's a lifesaver.”

Cullen considers himself somewhat of a pro when it comes to driving in traffic.

Though the interstates were backed up, he says they were not as bad as he thought they would be.

“Being from Atlanta, traffic is horrible and so I think a lot of people got out yesterday or earlier today,” he says.

“We went straight up 75; I think that’s part of it,” Cullen continues. “If we would have went up 85, it would've been a totally different story.”

The family left around 3 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, which is the earliest they have ever hit the road for Thanksgiving.

“So this year I was able to get off work early, which obviously helped, and so we got an earlier start than we usually do,” Cullen says.

Whether Thanksgiving travel turns out to be a breeze or headache, Cullen has this advice: “Just be careful. Don't be in too much of a hurry. You'll get there.”

