Vols' dismiss WR Jauan Jennings after Instagram video calling coaches snakes

Junior WR Jauan Jennings is no longer a member of the University of Tennessee football team. Jennings was dismissed Wednesday night by interim Head Coach Brady Hoke.

The university released this statement:

"In consultation with Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie, I have made the decision to dismiss Jauan Jennings from our program. Representing the University of Tennessee football program is a privilege."

Earlier in the day Jennings posted two profanity laced Instagram videos where he first expressed his disdain for Vanderbilt and then the Vols coaching staff. He called the staff snakes, fake and accused them of lying.