Dade Co. Sheriff's Office warning of jury duty scam

The Dade County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent jury duty scam.

Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Chad Payne says a man with a southern accent and goes by the name of Gary Miller is posing as a sergeant with the Dade County Sheriff's Office while attempting the scam over the phone.

"Miller" calls the victim, tells them they missed jury duty and then leaves them with one of two options: pay a $1000 fine, or face arrest.

The scammer demands payment immediately over the phone.

The scammer also knows his facts. Sgt. Payne says he went as far as naming the sheriff and his wife, by first name, on at least one call.

Sgt. Payne says this is not the way law enforcement agencies contact people who miss jury duty.

If you think someone is trying to scam you or has already done so, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.

