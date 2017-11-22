One year later: Polk County fire station rebuilt after tornado destroyed it

Construction of the new Fire station No. 2 started in July of 2017, eight months after an EF-3 tornado destroyed it. Keith Jeske, Chief of West Polk Fire and Rescue, says the progress has been slower then expected, mostly because of frequent rain. Also, funding has fallen a little short.

"We don't have complete funding yet for the structure. We're probably going to run about $35,000 from total completion of the structure," says Jeske.

Jeske says the remaining money is mostly for finishing touches for the inside. There is enough money to complete a useable station.

The roof of the new station is almost done. Despite delays, it's a big difference from a year ago when the station was just a pile of rubble. The staff has been working out of West Polk's six other stations.

"The sister stations for this facility that are responding in, so there has been no loss of coverage," adds Jeske.

The firefighters have been helping rebuild their "home away from home", volunteering when they can. They and Jeske are grateful for everyone who helped get this project off the ground, and they're eager to answer your calls for help when Station No. 2 reopens.

"We're looking forward to getting it done and getting it back online," states Jeske.

The estimated cost of the new station is $110,000, funded mostly by corporate and private donations. Jeske hopes it'll be up and running in early 2018. He also says the new station will be bigger than the old one and will be able to hold more equipment and trucks.