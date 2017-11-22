Marion County's Carol Bailey wins statewide education award

The Tennessee Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance convention was held recently, with a major award presented to Marion County educator Carol Bailey. She said, "I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award." Bailey is Director of Coordinated School Health for Marion County schools.

The Connie Hall Givens award was established to honor the legacy of Connie and represent the influence she attributed to children’s health in Tennessee. Connie was a pioneer for Coordinated School Health and a champion for the children of Tennessee.

Connie Hall Givens advocated for the creation in 2000 of Coordinated School Health in Tennessee resulting in ten successful pilot sites for Coordinated School Health which led to the 2006 state-wide expansion of CSH. As a result, Tennessee became the first (and remains the only state) to provide funding to all school district to implement the Allensworth/Kolbe Model for CSH with a 15 million dollar appropriation. Connie served as the first Executive Director of the Office of Coordinated School Health for the Tennessee State Department of Education from 2001 until her death in November of 2009.

Connie Hall Givens believed that student health and wellness played a major role in the academic success of our students. She worked tirelessly to promote the 8 components of the CSH Initiative which include: Safe School Environment; Health Education; Physical Education/Physical Activity; Nutrition Education; Health Service; Social/Emotional/Mental Health; Staff Wellness; and Family and Community Involvement.

The Tennessee Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (TAHPERD) established the Connie Hall Givens Award in 2007 to recognize a school district and/or individual who promoted exemplary physical education, physical activity and health programs as part of Coordinated School Health.

Lynn Baxter, an elementary Physical Education teacher at South Pittsburg Elementary School and most importantly, the Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year for 2012-2013, nominated Bailey for this honor. She said, "It is an honor to be thought worthy of this award by my peers, but to win is truly humbling."