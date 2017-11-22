Why is football played on Thanksgiving? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Why is football played on Thanksgiving?

Posted: Updated:
By NBC Sports

Why is football played on Thanksgiving?

Learn more about football's deep history on Thanksgiving in the latest installment of NBC's Ever Wonder.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.