Chip Kelly considers offers from Florida, UCLA; turns down Tennessee

January 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 25-23. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

According to USA Today, Chip Kelly turned down a recent offer from the University of Tennessee.

The report, that cites a "person with knowledge of the situation," claims that Kelly is also considering offers from Florida and UCLA.

Kelly, who is currently working as an ESPN analyst, has almost thirty years of coaching experience, and eight years of head coaching experience.

Kelly was fired by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. His teams were 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon, with four consecutive BCS bowl appearances. He was 28-36 in four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and the 49ers.

According to multiple reports, Florida met with Kelly on Sunday night, just hours after UCLA fired Jim Mora Jr. and Kelly "expressed the desire to weigh his options."