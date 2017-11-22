Chip Kelly considers offers from Florida, UCLA; turns down Tennessee

According to USA Today, Chip Kelly turned down a recent offer from the University of Tennessee.More
Learn more about football's deep history on Thanksgiving in the latest installment of NBC's Ever Wonder.More
Rodney Chatman and Makinde London posted new career highs, but the Chattanooga Mocs fell two points short in a 77-75 overtime loss to Jacksonville State. The duo combined for 47 points with 24 and 23, respectively.More
