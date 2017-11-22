Girl Scouts' post about holiday hugging goes viral - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Girl Scouts' post about holiday hugging goes viral

By WRCB Staff

Holidays mean family gatherings, which can result in hugs and kisses, and of course, some awkwardness.

But the Girl Scouts warn that forced hugging can send the wrong message to young girls.

In the current climate, being aware of unwanted sexual harassment means looking at some customs with new perspective.

The Girls Scouts posted this message on their website:

"Think of it this way, telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn’t seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she “owes” another person any type of physical affection when they’ve bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life."

The post has gathered thousands of likes and shares.

The Girl Scouts website also offers this: 

"There are many other ways to show appreciation, thankfulness, and love that don’t require physical contact. Saying how much she’s missed someone or thank you with a smile, a high-five, or even an air kiss are all ways she can express herself, and it’s important that she knows she gets to choose which feels most comfortable to her."

