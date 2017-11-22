East Ridge community members hosting Christmas festival and parade

East Ridge community members are putting together a Christmas festival and parade.

The parade scheduled for November 18th was canceled due to weather.

The festival and parade is now scheduled for December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Camp Jordan Park.

Organizers say there will be caroling, bands, vendors and other activities.

A meeting will be held Monday, November 27th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Community Center next to the town hall in East Ridge.

Entries for the parade are still being accepted, contact Robert Padgett at 423-320-4276 or Brian Scott at 423-339-4859