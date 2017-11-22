UPDATE: Ground broken on new Collegedale Chick-fil-A location We - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ground broken on new Collegedale Chick-fil-A location Wednesday

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
COLLEGEDALE, HAMILTON COUNTY -

UPDATE: Wednesday, ground was broken on the new Chick-fil-A in Collegedale.

According to Collegedale Commissioner Ethan White, the new location is across from the SmartBank off Old Lee Hwy.

Commissioner White posted photos of the groundbreaking on Facebook. 

"IT’S OFFICIAL!!" the post's caption said. "Ground breaking of Chic-fil-A in Collegedale! Set to open early August or late July weather permitting. Welcome to our great community!"

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to be part of a larger multimillion-dollar shopping center planned for Collegedale with work scheduled to begin early next year, officials said Tuesday.

Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

