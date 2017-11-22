Thanksgiving road closures

As the Holiday weekend begins this Thursday, here are some road closures you need to know about:

Thursday, November 23rd

Grateful Gobbler: Part of River St. will be closed between Coolidge and Renaissance Parks. In addition, the westbound lane of West 3rd Street will be closed between Market Street and Chestnut Street and one northbound lane of Chestnut Street between W. 3rd Street and Riverfront Parkway. There will also be lane closures in one southbound lane of Veteran's Bridge and the Market St. Bridge. Closures are from 5:00 am to 11:00 am. The 18th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk 5K will benefit the Maclellan Shelter for Families, an emergency homeless shelter located on site at the Community Kitchen on 11th Street in Chattanooga. Visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org for more information.



Sports Barn Turkey Trot: Van Ness Road will be closed between Lee Highway and Vance Road. In addition, there will be lane closures on Lee Hwy from Vance to Jubilee. Motorists are asked to watch for runners through nearby neighborhoods. Closures are from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.The Sports Barn Turkey Trot is a Chattanooga Family Tradition which helps raise a large percentage of the funding for several patient programs offered by The Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area. Visit www.sportsbarn.net/events for more information.



Saturday, November 25th



Hungry Turkey Half Marathon & 5K: Tremont Street will be closed between River Street and the blue rhino, as well as lane closures on Veterans Bridge, E. 3rd Street and Walnut Street, from 4:00 am to 3:00 pm. This half marathon and 5K benefits Chattanooga Sports Ministries, which seeks to transform the communities of at-risk youth through athletic engagement. Visit http://tennesseeruns.com/chattanoogahung... for more information.