Cool and crisp through the weekend

Good Wednesday. We are looking at great weather through Thanksgiving and into the weekend. Today we will see sunshine with highs in the mid-50s. We will also be a little breezy as winds blow from the north at 10-15 mph. Tonight we will be a little cooler with temps dropping into the low to mid-30s. A few spots may dip into the upper 20s.

Thanksgiving Thursday looks great. Temps will range from the low to mid-30s in the morning to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Friday through the weekend looks great. Morning temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY