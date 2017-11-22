Cool and crisp through the weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cool and crisp through the weekend

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Wednesday.  We are looking at great weather through Thanksgiving and into the weekend.  Today we will see sunshine with highs in the mid-50s.  We will also be a little breezy as winds blow from the north at 10-15 mph.  Tonight we will be a little cooler with temps dropping into the low to mid-30s.  A few spots may dip into the upper 20s.

Thanksgiving Thursday looks great.  Temps will range from the low to mid-30s in the morning to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Friday through the weekend looks great.  Morning temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.  Afternoon highs will be a little warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

WEDNESDAY

  • 8am... Sunny, 40
  • Noon... Sunny, 50
  • 5pm... Sunny, 56
