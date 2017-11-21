Body found in DeKalb County, Alabama house fire

A woman's body was found in a burning home in DeKalb County, Alabama, Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in Aroney community on County Road 386.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the woman's name is not being released until her family has been notified.

The fire is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office.

