UPDATE: Victim in fatal ATV crash ID'ed

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been identified the victIm of Tuesday's fatal ATV crash as as Malcom Lee Varner, age 74.

The cause of Varner's death has not yet been determined by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office, but it appears to be accidental, according to HCSO's spokesman Matt Lea.

PREVIOUS STORY: First responders are at the scene of what appears to be a fatal ATV crash, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Lea.

The crash is involving man, and happened in a remote area of private property on Flat Top Mountain off Beverly Drive.

The victim's name is being withheld by authorities until family members are notified.