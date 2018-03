If you're a Chattanooga resident and Thursday is your normal garbage collection date, your garbage (and recyling) will be picked up on Saturday, November 25.

Residents should put their garbage containers out before 7:00am to ensure pickup, according to the city's Public Works Department.

Those with Friday pickup will have no change to their schedule.

The City Landfill on Birchwood Pike, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Wood Recycle Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Wood Recycle Center will reopen Saturday, November 25 for normal business hours. The Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Collection Centers will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23 and will resume normal business hours on Friday, November 24.