Tennessee House to hold active shooter training course

NASHVILLE (AP) - House staffers in the new Tennessee legislative office building are being required to take a class on how to survive an active shooter incident.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the mandatory course follows a decision by the speakers of the House and Senate to allow people with state-issued handgun carry permits to be armed within the Cordell Hull building.

House Speaker Beth Harwell's office says the course isn't in response to that policy change, but rather to an offer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol to hold what it calls a "sudden violence class."

A Senate spokesman says the upper chamber has no plans to follow suit.

Nearly 600,000 Tennesseans had state-issued handgun carry permits as of Nov. 1. The state in 2016 suspended or revoked 2,400 permits.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

