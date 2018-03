UPDATE: The two semi trucks have been removed fro i-75 southbound after this morning's crash.

Traffic back up northward to Bonny Oaks. Drivers should expect delays until traffic returns to normal flow.

PREVIOUS STORY: A semi has jackknifed on Interstate 75 southbound, just north of the Interstate 24 junction.

Two semis and another vehicle are involved. There's currently no word on injuries.

The crash has snarled traffic in both directions, with the southbound lanes partially blocked.

Rubberneckers in both directions are slowing traffic.

Drivers should expect some delays until the crash has been cleared; using an alternate route is recommended.