Cool and dry as we head into Thanksgiving

Good Tuesday. We are not looking at any significant changes through Thanksgiving and into the big Black Friday weekend. Today we will be partly cloudy with a high of 56.

Wednesday will start a little warmer with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will be chilly in the afternoon with highs again in the mid-50s.

Thanksgiving will be as it should: cool and dry. Temps will range from lows in the low to mid-30s in the morning to a cool, crisp 57 in the afternoon.

We may warm just a little Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Another burst of cold air will move in Sunday, though, and knock our highs down into the low 50s. The cold air will continue filtering in Monday. Lows Monday morning will be in the 20s and low 30s.

David Karnes

