TESTED: Best bets for booster seats - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TESTED: Best bets for booster seats

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Kristin Hodges
Connect
By NBC News

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has tested 16 new booster seats for 2017, all but 3 have earned the agency's highest rating of "best bet." 

The "best bet" rating means a booster provides a good safety belt fit for a typical 4 to 8 year old child in almost any car, minivan or SUV. 

Currently, there are 118 booster seats on the market with this top rating, some even priced as low as $13. 

BOOSTER SEAT RATINGS | IIHS WEB SITE 

3 of the 16 boosters were rated "check fit" -- meaning they could work for some children in some vehicles. 

Children ages 4 to 8 are 45 percent less likely to sustain injuries in crashes if they're in booster seats than using safety belts alone. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.