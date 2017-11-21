TESTED: Best bets for booster seats

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has tested 16 new booster seats for 2017, all but 3 have earned the agency's highest rating of "best bet."

The "best bet" rating means a booster provides a good safety belt fit for a typical 4 to 8 year old child in almost any car, minivan or SUV.

Currently, there are 118 booster seats on the market with this top rating, some even priced as low as $13.

3 of the 16 boosters were rated "check fit" -- meaning they could work for some children in some vehicles.

Children ages 4 to 8 are 45 percent less likely to sustain injuries in crashes if they're in booster seats than using safety belts alone.