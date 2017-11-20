Tennessee House to hold active shooter training course - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Copy-Tennessee House to hold active shooter training course

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - House staffers in the new Tennessee legislative office building are being required to take a class on how to survive an active shooter incident.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the mandatory course follows a decision by the speakers of the House and Senate to allow people with state-issued handgun carry permits to be armed within the Cordell Hull building.

House Speaker Beth Harwell's office says the course isn't in response to that policy change, but rather to an offer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol to hold what it calls a "sudden violence class."

A Senate spokesman says the upper chamber has no plans to follow suit.

Nearly 600,000 Tennesseans had state-issued handgun carry permits as of Nov. 1. The state in 2016 suspended or revoked 2,400 permits.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.