TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Begins November 28th

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes on November 28th and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March...More
According to TWRA, the number of deer killed by hunters is down. Four years ago hunters tagged 168,000. Two years ago there were nearly 165,000 tagged, and last year 163,000 were tagged.More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be collecting deer biological data on the opening day of the deer rifle season this Saturday, Nov. 18 at various locations across East Tennessee...More
