TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Begins November 28th

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes on November 28th and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 8 – 12 inches in length with a few larger fish at each site. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website by clicking here.