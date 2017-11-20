COS Business Products and Interiors helps fight hunger

A Chattanooga company that has supported the Chattanooga Food Bank for years is stepping up its game this year. COS Business Products and Interiors has figured out a powerful way to increase donations.

Collection boxes are conspicuously on display at COS. Leaders at the 76-year-old family owned business are asking their clients to help donate to the Share Your Christmas food drive.

Much like channel three makes it easy to donate to Share Your Christmas by driving through our drop off locations, Skip Ireland, President of COS, is making it easy for his clients to donate.

Ireland said his clients are eagerly opening their doors for the boxes.

Dean Krech, managing partner at JHM CPAS said, "We want the boxes prominently displayed for our customers like them to donate and we'll put things out on social media certainly our employees will get behind this heavily."

Geoff Ramsey, from Remax Properties said, "We buy our office supplies from them and they challenged us to step up and help them gather food for the Chattanooga Food Bank."

Ireland has given donation boxes to more than 200 clients. He plans to deliver those boxes at the First Tennessee Pavilion on Share Your Christmas, Dec. 8th.

If you are a business and would like to be involved with Share Your Christmas, Ireland asks that you call COS at 423-624-0011. COS will deliver a donation box to the business and pick it up.