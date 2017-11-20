Duchess of York attends UT football game - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Duchess of York attends UT football game

By WBIR

There was a lot of talk about Peyton Manning or John Gruden being in Knoxville this weekend, but turns out there was a royal celebrity in town that most people missed!

Turns out that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, watched the Tennessee game at Neyland Stadium!

