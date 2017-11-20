There was a lot of talk about Peyton Manning or John Gruden being in Knoxville this weekend, but turns out there was a royal celebrity in town that most people missed!
Turns out that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, watched the Tennessee game at Neyland Stadium!
READ MORE FROM NBC KNOXVILLE | Royal fan? Duchess of York attends UT football game?
If you're traveling over Thanksgiving, you'll have even more company than last year.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files