The Chattanooga Parking Authority announces free meter parking for Thanksgiving

Downtown Chattanooga parking meters will not be enforced over the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to the Chattanooga Parking Authority, parking will be free Thanksgiving Day through Saturday, November 25th.
Please be aware that bus passes issued by the Chattanooga Parking Authority will not be available during these days.
If you're traveling over Thanksgiving, you'll have even more company than last year.
