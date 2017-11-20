Children's Hospital at Erlanger receives donation for new facility

Cole Sitzlar performs at a concert held by Love's Travel Stop in Charleston, TN to benefit Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Photo courtesy of Erlanger.

Love's Travel Stops is donating $30,377 to help Children's Hospital at Erlanger build its new facility.

Love's raised money for the hospital through a five-week campaign earlier this year.

To raise their funds, Love's sold Children's Miracle Network Balloons in return for donations.

In addition, Love's staff organized a variety of special events ranging from bake sales to a concert.

“Pediatric medical care is among the most expensive to provide, in part because of all the different sizes of equipment needed to treat kids ranging from a one-pound micro-preemie to a seven-foot high school football player,” Rebecca Brinkley said, Director, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Erlanger Health System Foundations. “Thank you to Love’s team members and customers for going above and beyond to raise funds to benefit children of the Chattanooga region.”

This year, Love's was able to raise 78 percent more funds than their 2016 campaign did.